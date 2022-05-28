Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) will post $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.47. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $4.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $21.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.95.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $47.12 on Friday, reaching $425.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.52 and a 200-day moving average of $386.93.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.