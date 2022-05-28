Analysts Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) will post $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.47. Ulta Beauty posted earnings of $4.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $18.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.20 to $19.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $20.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.93 to $21.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.95.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $47.12 on Friday, reaching $425.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.52 and a 200-day moving average of $386.93.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.