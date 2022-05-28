Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $3.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the highest is $3.41. Valmont Industries posted earnings of $3.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $13.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $13.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.02 to $15.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VMI stock opened at $264.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.31%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

