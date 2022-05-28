Analysts Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Post -$0.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) will report ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($1.14). Wynn Resorts posted earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.41) earnings per share.

WYNN has been the subject of several research reports. CBRE Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.35.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.22. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $56.36 and a 52 week high of $136.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,347,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 2,448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after buying an additional 587,273 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,190,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 344.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $57,746,000 after buying an additional 270,203 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

