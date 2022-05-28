Analysts Set Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Target Price at $5.53

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.53.
ACB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$7.60 to C$3.90 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
NYSE ACB traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 110,102,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,364. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $376.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.70.
About Aurora Cannabis (Get Rating)
Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.
