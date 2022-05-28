Analyzing Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) and Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Emerald alerts:

This table compares Emerald and Enjoy Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emerald $145.50 million 1.65 -$78.10 million ($1.17) -2.92 Enjoy Technology $81.00 million 0.40 -$220.61 million ($2.29) -0.12

Emerald has higher revenue and earnings than Enjoy Technology. Emerald is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enjoy Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Emerald has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enjoy Technology has a beta of 3.19, meaning that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emerald and Enjoy Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emerald 0 0 0 0 N/A Enjoy Technology 1 4 0 0 1.80

Enjoy Technology has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,919.83%. Given Enjoy Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enjoy Technology is more favorable than Emerald.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Enjoy Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Emerald and Enjoy Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emerald -17.40% N/A -0.03% Enjoy Technology N/A -746.92% -74.32%

Emerald Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications. In addition, the company operates Elastic Suite platform that streamlines the wholesale buying process for brands and retail buyers; and Flex platform. Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in New York, New York.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc. operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.