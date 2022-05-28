Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLAN stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $70.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,528,642 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Anaplan by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anaplan by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

