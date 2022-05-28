AntiMatter (MATTER) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $270,205.00

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market capitalization of $14.92 million and approximately $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,870.68 or 0.99998633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002001 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars.

