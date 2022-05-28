APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

APG stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. APi Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 541.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

