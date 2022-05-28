Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

APLD has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of Applied Blockchain stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Applied Blockchain has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.

In other news, CEO Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $184,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 511,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,283.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 424,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,821. Corporate insiders own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

