Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $159.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aptiv from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.35. 2,486,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.60. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $88.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day moving average is $133.30.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

