Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archer Aviation Inc. is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc., formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.

ACHR opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Archer Aviation has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $772,337.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $3,756,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

