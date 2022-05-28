Archon Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Archon Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 337,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,272 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,949,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,425.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.42.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $515.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

