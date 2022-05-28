Archon Partners LLC Sells 2,763,500 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Archon Partners LLC reduced its position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 97.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,763,500 shares during the period. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,633,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Alight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,430,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,517,000. Finally, Caspian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALIT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,240,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,334. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alight, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 394,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,451.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 752,305 shares of company stock worth $7,618,465 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALIT shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

