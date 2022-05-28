Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $16.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of ACRE stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $704.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 58.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 435,702 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

