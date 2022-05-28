Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ARNGF has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ARNGF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

