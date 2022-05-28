Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.10 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.10 ($5.43) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.17) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.71) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.09) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

ETR:AT1 opened at €4.33 ($4.61) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.30. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.61). The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.