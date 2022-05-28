Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,030 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics comprises 0.8% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ARW traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.33. The stock had a trading volume of 541,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,176. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

