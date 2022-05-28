Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $13.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARESF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF remained flat at $$9.98 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 4.77%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

