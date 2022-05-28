ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASE Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. ASE Technology has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ASE Technology by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,224,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 227,761 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 67,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

