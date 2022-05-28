Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $330.44 Million

Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHTGet Rating) will announce $330.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.12 million and the lowest is $317.11 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted sales of $193.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.00) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AHT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. The stock had a trading volume of 940,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,505. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $77.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,367,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $6,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 276,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 255,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

