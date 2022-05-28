Assemble Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $869,591.00 (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0256 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $29.22 million and $869,591.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,922.91 or 1.00014173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

ASM is a coin. It was first traded on May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,465,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,554,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

