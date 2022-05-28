Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 85 ($1.07) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 71.05 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.97. Assura has a 1 year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

