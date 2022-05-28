Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) PT Lowered to €87.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aurubis from €90.00 ($95.74) to €95.00 ($101.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Aurubis stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.39. Aurubis has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

