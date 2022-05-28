AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATOGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AUTO1 Group from €41.00 ($43.62) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AUTO1 Group from €27.20 ($28.94) to €25.00 ($26.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get AUTO1 Group alerts:

Shares of OTC ATOGF opened at $11.10 on Friday. AUTO1 Group has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10.

AUTO1 Group SE operates an online marketplace for used vehicle sales to dealers and individual customers in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to commercial car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to the company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AUTO1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AUTO1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.