Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $264.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Europe reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

ADSK stock opened at $211.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $1,504,904,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $233,355,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

