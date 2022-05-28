Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $216.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $173.90 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after purchasing an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

