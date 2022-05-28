Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.43-6.66 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.10.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 39.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 11.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $27,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

