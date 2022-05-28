Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.43-$6.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 billion-$5.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.04 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.43-6.66 EPS.
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.38 on Friday. Autodesk has a one year low of $173.90 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 39.2% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 11.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $27,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
