AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $122.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.40. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 22.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,474,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,117,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

