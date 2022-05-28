Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

AVDL opened at $2.50 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 389,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,625,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 535,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,058,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

