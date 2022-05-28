Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Trading 2.4% Higher

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 149,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLND)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

