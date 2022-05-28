Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLND) Trading 2.4% Higher

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLND – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 149,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,116,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLND)
