Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avid Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.40.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.75 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The business had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,862,000 after purchasing an additional 121,460 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares in the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 67.4% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.