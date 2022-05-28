Aviva (LON:AV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $420.49

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 420.49 ($5.29) and traded as high as GBX 439.80 ($5.53). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 434.80 ($5.47), with a volume of 8,291,815 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.66) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.04) to GBX 620 ($7.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 525.71 ($6.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £12.36 billion and a PE ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 420.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $14.70. This represents a dividend yield of 23.93%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.51), for a total transaction of £71,757.54 ($90,295.13). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,156.13).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

