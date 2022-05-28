AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Short Interest Down 68.8% in May

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AVVH traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. 708,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.02. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.10.

About AVVAA World Health Care Products (Get Rating)

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc provides natural and therapeutic skin care products worldwide. The company is a biotechnology company which primarily focuses on manufacturing and marketing over-the-counter the Neuroskin line of products used for the treatment of skin abnormalities, and to enhance the natural clarity and texture of healthy skin through mass marketing food and drug channels.

