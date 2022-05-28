Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Buys C$143,808.00 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) Director Robert Taub acquired 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,265,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,440,557.38.

Robert Taub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Taub acquired 60,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$432,600.00.

AYA stock opened at C$6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.57. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 12 month low of C$5.69 and a 12 month high of C$11.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AYA shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$16.25 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

