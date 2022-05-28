Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $330.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIDU. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.35.
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. Baidu has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
