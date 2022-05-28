Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $270.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Benchmark from $330.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIDU. HSBC dropped their target price on Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.35.

Get Baidu alerts:

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.22. Baidu has a 1-year low of $101.62 and a 1-year high of $209.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 2.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.