Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 143.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,135,484. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $189.38. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

