Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $73,000 Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,847,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,877,777. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.02. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

