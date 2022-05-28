Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 133,765 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. 2,749,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $65.28.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
