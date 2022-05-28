Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 133,765 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 133,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. 2,749,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.