Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 3,156 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. 4,117,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,432. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

