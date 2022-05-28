Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,482 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 34.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MMTM traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a one year low of $162.01 and a one year high of $204.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.58.

