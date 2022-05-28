Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Danske started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £115 ($144.71) to £120 ($151.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from £100 ($125.83) to £120 ($151.00) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($113.25) to £110 ($138.42) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,429,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.