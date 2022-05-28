Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 1,671 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.5% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Target were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,412,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $387,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in Target by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Target to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.72.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.09 and its 200-day moving average is $222.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

