Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 2,233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.12.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $199.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

