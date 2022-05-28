Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 44 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,868 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.9% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,900,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,201,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,070,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,310,880,000 after acquiring an additional 183,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,311,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,272,000 after acquiring an additional 58,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $470.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.14. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $375.50 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.39.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

