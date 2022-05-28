Banco de Sabadell S.A Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco de Sabadell S.A lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,255.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,494.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,689.85.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,736 shares of company stock valued at $76,036,551 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

