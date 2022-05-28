Banco de Sabadell S.A Purchases 4,389 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,493,409 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $64.68 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $280.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 73.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

