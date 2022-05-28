Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$155.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$159.00 to C$155.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.57.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $107.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.85. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $95.37 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 41.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

