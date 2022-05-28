Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22, reports. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$85.30. 2,556,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,234,199. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$87.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 47.63%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. CIBC raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price objective for the company. CSFB lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$90.96.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

