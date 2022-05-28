Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €30.88 ($32.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €26.24 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($40.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.56.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

