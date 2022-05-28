Barclays Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($38.30) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €30.88 ($32.85) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.67. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €26.24 ($27.91) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($40.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.56.

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.