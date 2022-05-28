Barclays Cuts Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target to $200.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $261.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $191.07 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.95.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.45%.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 860,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,956,000 after acquiring an additional 368,508 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 216,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 7,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

